12 colonial-era coins seized by Customs at airport

Chennai :

Customs officials seized coins from the colonial era which were smuggled from Sri Lanka and detained two Sri Lankans on Saturday. The customs officials, who were checking passengers from Sri Lanka, intercepted two youths. When their belongings were inspected, officials found 12 coins that were concealed among their clothes. During inquiry, both were evasive in their replies. So, officials seized the coins and detained them for more inquiry. Investigation is going on to nab the person who gave them the coins. Officials also informed the archaeological department and experts are checking the coins for authenticity.



