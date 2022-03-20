Court adjourns petition to examine OPS, EPS, Sasikala

Chennai :

Justice AD Jagadish Chandira passed the direction on hearing a criminal revision case moved by D Deepu, M S Satheesan and A Anthony Samy, three among the accused in the Kodanadu case in 2017. The petitioners sought a direction against the trial court’s refusal to grant permission to examine EPS, OPS, Sasikala, J Ilavarasi and VN Sudhakaran and a few others.





M Shahjahan, an additional public prosecutor had said, “The police have been confiscating several documents and evidence in connection with the Kodanad case. After completing the further investigation, the witnesses could be examined.”





Advocate C Iyyaparaj, appearing for EPS submitted that he wanted to file a counter stating that his counsel would be added as one of the witnesses. “As per CrPC 402(1), the witnesses shall file their counter,” he added.





On recording the submissions, the judge adjourned the case by four weeks citing that further probe is being carried out.