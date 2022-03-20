‘HR and CE’s take-over of Ayodhya Mandapam valid’

Chennai :

Justice VM Velumani dismissed the plea by Sri Ram Samaj, which wanted the state government to recall its decision of taking over the Ayodhya Mandapam built in the year 1954.





“As per Section 20 (6) of the TN Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, 1956, the HR&CE has the authority to take over any religious institution where a deity is kept and prayers are offered by the public. The government shall take over such institutions under certain conditions,” HR&CE counsel Yashwant submitted.