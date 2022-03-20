Jewels to be returned to loanees before March 31

Chennai :





Tamil Nadu Co-operation Minister I Periyasamy on Saturday announced that the department would waive jewel loans up to five sovereign and return the jewels to all 14.40 lakh eligible beneficiaries before March 31. Periyasamy, who handed over jewels to 165 eligible jewel loan waiver beneficiaries at Saidapet on Saturday, said that gold loans to the tune of Rs 6,000 crore would be waived for 14.40 lakh people and jewels returned to them before March 31. He added that criminal action would be initiated against those who indulged in irregularities.