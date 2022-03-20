Uncovered, Chennai’s hidden street food gems

Chennai :

With the number of COVID-19 cases coming down and lockdown relaxations in place, Chennai’s food scene is back to its bustling best. Chennaiites have seen the opening of several speciality-food restaurants and the city has turned into a diverse food paradise. However, for those who feel the end-of-the-month pinch in their pockets, we bring you a pick of some very popular yet affordable restaurants in Chennai that are perfect for your weekend binge or Sunday evening feast.





Titanic on Marina Beach





Your evening weekend walks along the Marina shore or the service lane would be incomplete without a meal or a quick snack at the Titanic. The busy food stall opens at 7 pm and closes at 11 pm. If you are seafood or a chicken lover, you will certainly find something to tempt your tastebuds. Try their crispy fried chilli prawns along with their egg fried rice – a guaranteed winner.





Location: Titanic is quite easy to find. The shop is right behind the service lane opposite to Vivekananda House on Beach Road.





Must try: The seafood is fresh, so definitely try their prawn dishes. And don’t forget to end your meal with their kulfi with chocolate syrup toppings for just Rs 35. A sumptuous dinner with desert will cost you just Rs 250. And if Titanic is too crowded, there are quite a few vendors offering similar fare in their same service lane





Hotel Al-Najeeb, Kilpauk





Hotel Al Najeeb has been drawing visitors from across the city for their shawarmas and beef kebabs since the late 90s. The brightly lit complex and the smoky aroma of their kebabs and grills will make it easy for you to locate. From kebabs to grilled meats and their signature samosas, this eatery has all their tempting food displayed right in front making it easy for you to gauge the quantities and since they run an open kitchen, it’s a hygienic operation. This place is strictly for non-vegetarians especially if you are a fan of beef dishes.





Location: This restaurant is located at a corner of Medavakkam Tank Road in Kilpauk. You have options of dine-in and take away.





Must try: Their jumbo beef roll is real value for money at Rs 120 – tasty and filling, and the non-veg samosas are a winner. A decent dinner should cost you Rs 300.





Jantar Mantar Kachodi, Sowcarpet





For years, Jantar Mantar has been the traditional breakfast place for many North Indians in the neighbourhood. You might miss many small establishments in the narrow and crowded Mint Street but not Jantar Mantar. Several people in Sowcarpet wake to the kachodis and corn flakes of Jantar Mantar. Dahi vadas and chat are a huge hit among school kids and even gold merchants in the area. The stall opens as early as 8 am and can be seen crowded until the close at 9 pm.





Location: Jantar Mantar Kachodi, Mint St, Sowcarpet, George Town





Must try: The kachodis, which goes without saying, but don’t miss their chat items and their unique corn bhel. You can eat to your heart’s content for under Rs 200.





Bhai Kada Parotta Corner, Perungudi





You might miss the Bhai Kada Parotta Corner that lies in a small alley opposite the glitzy RMZ Milennia situated between OMR and Velachery. But as they say ‘do not judge a book by its cover’, so skip the dosa, idly and omelette on top of their menu card. Go straight to the parotta section and you are in for a treat. Their Amukku Dumukku Parotta is one of a kind. It is for people who love spicy food and then there is Malaysian Spl Milk Parotta. You will certainly go there for seconds, once you have tasted these specialities.





Location: Bhai Kada Parotta Corner, RMZ Millenia, Thiruvalluvar St, Opposite to, Thiruvengadam Nagar, Perungudi





Must try: The Malaysian special labaa, which is a square, f-laky stuffed parotta and the interesting Banana parotta are worth sampling. The place is affordable and a meal should cost you around Rs 150-200.