Chennai to host grand folk arts festival Namma Ooru Thiruvizha tomorrow

Chennai :

Artistes from across the State will participate in the event, which would be a ‘sangamam’ of art forms, Art and Culture Minister Thangam Thennarasu told the media on Saturday. Originally scheduled for the Pongal season, the folk arts festival jointly organised by the Culture and Tourism Departments, was deferred owing to a sharp spike in COVID cases then.





The event will begin with Tamil Thai Vazhthu to be recited by students of Government Music College, Chennai, followed by Kattai Koothu performance by Thiruvannamalai Kumar troupe, Kombu Isai by Madurai Dakshinamoorthy trouple and Periya Melam by Thiruvannamalai Munusamy troupe. Renowned drummer Sivamani and troupe would also bring together various traditional melams. Thudumbu Melam troupe of Coimbatore Saminathan, Pambai Melam troupe of Krishnagiri Manjunathan and Naiyandi melam troupe of Ramanathapuram Murugan would also be a part of the festival.





Namma Ooru Thiruvizha would also showcase the folk art forms of Tamil Nadu through social media such as Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and Youtube. The government also plans to exhibit promos of the mega event shown on LED screens installed in prominent locations of the Chennai Corporation. The government is producing 75 videos depicting different folk art forms of Tamil Nadu for the event, which would be a part of the celebration of the 75th Independence Day as “Suthanthira Thirunaal Amutha Peruvizha”.