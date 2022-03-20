Monkey dies on IIT-M campus, anthrax ruled out

Chennai :

“The monkey died in an accident as the campus has a lot of crowd now. This is natural. We witness such incidents every three days, where animals get injured and die. But the death is not related to anthrax,” said a senior official at Guindy National Park.





A few insiders have spread rumours about the monkey being affected by anthrax too, but there has been no such outbreak among the Simian population, another senior wildlife official said.





Recently, four deer died of which one sample revealed the presence of anthrax. Test results of three more samples are awaited. An official said that the results are expected on Monday.









According to the National Health Portal, anthrax is an infectious zoonotic disease, which means that it can spread from animals to humans.





Moreover, the area is being constantly monitored and authorities are on full alert. The people have been asked not to panic.