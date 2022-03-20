Soon, Express train ticket counters at Metro stations

Chennai :

As per a CMRL statement, Southern Railway counters will be set up at Egmore, Central, and Guindy Metro stations. “Passengers can book long-distance and suburban train tickets at the Metro stations,” the statement said. Several facilities for passengers have also been introduced. Last-mile connectivity like Rapido, Uber, Smart bike facilities are available at 16 Metro stations, and link buses at 12 stations. “Battery cars have been deployed at five stations. Private and IT firms are allowed to operate shuttle buses from Metro stations for employees, ” CMRL stated.





CMRL’s gift to passengers:





In a move to encourage more residents to use Metro Rail services, CMRL has announced gifts and vouchers, worth Rs 1 lakh, that would be presented to commuters through lucky draws. As per CMRL press release, from Monday (March 21), top 10 commuters with maximum number of rides in a month will be selected and the winner rewarded with a gift voucher or branded products (Rs 2,000) and travel cards with unlimited rides for 30 days, worth Rs 2,500 and Rs 50 deposit. Monthly lucky draw will be held for commuters who had made top-up of Rs 1,500 and above per transaction during the month. Moreover, 10 commuters, who have purchased travel cards and made top-up for a minimum amount of Rs 500 will get free top-up worth Rs 1,450 and gift vouchers.