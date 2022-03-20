No incentive marks to docs in villages near urban areas: HC

Chennai :

The bench comprising Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy made this ruling while dismissing a plea filed by Dr R Arunkumar from Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital in Thandalam Village, Tiruvarur.





The petitioner sought to set aside an order by a single judge, thereby enabling the directorate of medical education to give him incentive marks while he applied for a PG course. He claimed that he was eligible under the rural practitioner category, as the institute was located at Thandalam Village.





However, the judges rejected his plea saying that the rural area cannot be an area close to the city. “In this case, the college-cum-hospital is located within 10 km from the city or the district headquarters of Tiruvarur,” said the CJ.





“Incentive marks are meant for doctors practising in rural areas that are located away from the urban areas. They have been provided to promote medical services in certain areas such as hills, plains, remote areas, and especially in rural areas that are not close to the city,” the CJ explained, while dismissing his appeal.