Avvai Shanmugam: Theatre thespian who rewrote the grammar of drama in Madras’s stagecraft

Chennai :

A vibrant theatre culture had existed in the Madras presidency in the early 1900s and it had its feet firmly entrenched in urban centres including Madras. While the arrival of the silent movie couldn’t do much to shake up its foundation, the talkies which were in vogue since 1931 caused an upheaval in the theatre scene. Even then, excellent stage performers held their forte. The Devi Bala Shanmukhananda Sabha (later known as TKS Nataka Sabha) helmed by the TKS Brothers was one such group of artistes.





‘Avvai’ TK Shanmugam (1912-1973), a Tamil theatre and film thespian and Padma Shri recipient was the driving force behind this troupe. Shanmugam’s autobiography Yenathu Nataka Vaazhkai (1972) is a comprehensive historical document on Tamil theatre that chronicles its journey both during its peak and the period when it was close to disappearing from the cultural canvas. Far from the demigod-like reverence afforded to actors today, Shanmugam would remark in this book that the vocation of acting during the first half of the 20th century was no honourable job. Even people who patronised stageplays as an audience seldom acknowledged their indulgence in public. It was next to impossible for an individual with a background in theatre to rent a house, as actors and theatre companies were viewed with suspicion as child snatchers.





The four brothers – TK Shanmugam, TK Sankaran, TK Muthusamy and TK Bagavathy were born to theatre artiste Kannusamy Pillai who specialised in female roles for the stage. In 1918, Pillai took Shanmugam and his brothers to meet Sankaradas Swamigal, a doyen of Tamil theatre, who ran a drama company featuring child actors (called the Tattva Meenalochani Vidya Balasabha). Though it was only a courtesy call, Sankaradas saw an artistic spark in the boys and suggested that Kannusamy leave them under the latter’s tutelage to become actors. When a reluctant Kannusamy replied that the children were still in school, Sankaradas remarked, “Would they turn out to be lawyers if they were educated?”





But then, Shanmugam was only in Class 2, while his younger sibling Bagavathy was just a toddler. The father who was unwilling to leave his children alone went on to join the Sabha as a background singer. Honing their performance under reputed acting coaches, the quartet soon became a great stage talent. In later years, the four siblings formed their own company – the Devi Bala Shanmukhananda Sabha. While Sankaran busied himself with administration, Muthusamy composed music, Shanmugam and Bagavathy acted and sang.





The troupe went on to theatrically adapt a famous reformist Bengali novel titled Annapurnar Mandir written by Nirupama Devi as Gumasthavin Magal (Clerk’s Daughter) in Tamil. The play was focussed on the lives of young women being married off to elderly men and widowers in return for huge sums of dowry. Former Chief Minister CN Annadurai wrote a gushing review of the play in Kudiyarasu, a Tamil weekly magazine published by Periyar. Later, Annadurai would adapt the story as a novel under the name of Gumasthavin Penn for which Shanmugam wrote the foreword. (Annadurai tweaked the tragic ending of the original story to suit his reformist principles). Following the critical and commercial success of the play in Tamil, the TKS Brothers adapted it as a film called Gumasthavin Penn in 1941, directed by BN Rao. The movie was a big hit and post the release, conscientious citizens in the presidency put an end to many weddings involving elderly men and young women.





The TKS Brothers dramatised many stories based on patriotic themes. To raise funds for the Congress party, the troupe performed over 150 shows of a patriotic drama Desa Bhakti. Although ideologically, the Brothers had a close association with both the Communist and Dravidian movements, it didn’t stop them from doing historical or religious productions. These include Kalki’s Sivagamiyin Sapatham, in which Shanmugam played the Pallava emperor Narasimhavarman (coincidentally MGR would don the role twice in the next decade).





TK Shanmugam is best remembered for his theatrical portrayal of Avvaiyar. The honorific title Avvaiyar was given to three of the most important and revered female poets who were active during different periods of Tamil literature. Although Avvaiyar’s chronicles were a much sought-after subject for dramatisation, the first popular version of these stories were performed in 1943 by the TKS Brothers.





Shanmugam, then a spritely young man who was 31, portrayed the various avatars of Avvaiyar – ranging from a young woman to a haggard old lady. To do justice to the role of an 80-year-old woman, Shanmugam extracted two of his front teeth and curved his lower lip inward to render a flawless persona of an octogenarian. He also spoke in a trembling voice and maintained a stoop for four hours. The audience recognised his great efforts and he not only earned the sobriquet, ‘Avvai,’ but also a persistent pain in the lower back and jaw for the rest of his life. In 1948, the play was staged 96 times in a row in Madras, after which Shanmugam was rushed to the hospital on account of lumbago.





Shanmugam set high standards for those following in his footsteps. When Rajaji, the then Chief Minister saw the blockbuster film Avvaiyar, produced by Gemini, into which movie mogul SS Vasan had poured millions, he publicly praised Vasan for his vision. But privately, in his diary, Rajaji remembered Shanmugam’s play as being better any day (neither Vasan nor Shanmugam were alive when the contents of the diary were made public). Interestingly, the road opposite the Avvaiyar Statue on Marina beach, called Lloyds Road, was renamed Avvai Shanmugam Salai in 1980.





Shanmugam’s sibling Bagavathy soon jumped onto the talkie bandwagon and landed some prime roles including Ravana and Periya Maruthu. Shanmugam also essayed a few memorable characters. As freedom fighter Subramaniya Siva (who gets affected by leprosy in the second half) in the Sivaji Ganesan-starrer Kappalottiya Thamizhan, he played an outstanding role. At times, he was so busy that he would shoot for films at dawn and enact plays by dusk. Despite cinema’s growing popularity, Shanmugam’s heart was in the declining field of drama. Elected to lead the Actors’ Guild in 1950, he was addressed as ‘Annaachi’ film and theatre staffers.





The TKS Brothers used lyrics from a Bharathiyar song called Thoondil Puzhuvinai Pol (like a worm on a fish hook) in a play called Bilhanan. When they filmed the same song for the talkie version, AVM sent them a legal notice for copyright infringement of the Bharathiyar song. Taking on the mighty film studio, the brothers retorted with another legal notice saying Bharathiyar belonged to all Tamilians and that his creations cannot be monopolised by an individual. The controversy snowballed into a movement, with the government attempting to nationalise Bharathiyar’s poetry. AVM finally gave up on the demand.





Several scripts of plays by the TKS Brothers were adapted as movies for decades. Not only were they the wellspring of latter day superhits like Sampoorna Ramayanam and Thiruvilaiyadal, directed by AP Nagarajan (who essayed female roles in TKS’ plays), but their troupe was an acting academy for tinseltown stars. Many leading stars in Kollywood honed their skills under the TKS brothers. Even Kamal Haasan who joined the Sabha as a child artiste would refer to Shanmugam as his guru. In the peak of his career, Haasan would embark on his own inspired take on Robin Williams’ portrayal in the Hollywood hit Mrs Doubtfire. The Tamil film was called Avvai Shanmughi, a tip of the hat from the Ulaganayagan to the man who taught him the art of performance.





— The writer is a historian and an author



