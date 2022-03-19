Harassment of woman neighbour case: Former ABVP prez Subbiah Shanmugam arrested

Chennai :

Chennai police on Saturday arrested the former national president of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Dr Subbiah Shanmugam for allegedly harassing a woman neighbour at his apartment in Nanganallur.





Subbiah Shanmugam had allegedly urinated at the doorstep of an elderly woman in Adambakkam two years ago has been arrested now after a fresh complaint was received from the victim. Earlier, she had to withdraw the complaint due to the 'political pressure'.





Earlier, the complainant had also submitted CCTV footage as proof, which shows a man standing in front of the victim’s house for a few seconds at an odd hour.





Cops had registered a case against him under three sections of the IPC including TN Prohibition of Women Harassment Act.