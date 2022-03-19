Guiness Record: Chennai kid solves rotating puzzle while hula hooping in 1.36 sec

Chennai :

A six-year-old girl from Chennai is knocking the doors of Guiness World Record to break her own record under the 'Fastest to solve a rotating puzzle tetrahedron while hula hooping' category in 1.36 seconds.





RKP Kothai Vahruni from Chennai has beaten her previous record of 6.88 seconds in December 2021. After three months, she tried to achieve this feat in a time span of 1.36 seconds on March 13. The feat achieved in front of local revenue and police officials is recorded and is on the way to enter the Guiness for second time, said the organisers attached to the Tamil Nadu Cube Association.





To put this record into perspective, this is faster than time it takes to snap one's finger twice, the organisers claimed releasing the video footage of the attempt.





"I am happy to make my way to the Guinness World Records for the second time in a small duration of three months. It was possible for me to come out successful because of my parents support and the guidance provided by the Tamil Nadu Cube Association," said the six-year-old Kothai adding that her feat will she soon be certified by the Guiness.





Kothai already has two renowned records under the International Book of Records title to her credit - fastest to solve Matermotphix cube while rotating hula hoop by a kid and fastest to solve megaminx cube while rotating hula hoop by a kid.





"The kid is an example of how far children can go with the support and motivation. The Guiness World Records is a platform that celebrates unique talent for the superlative achievement they realise," a press release from Tamil Nadu Cube Association said.