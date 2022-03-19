Over 5,000 children receive Corbevax in Chennai

Chennai :

PK Sekar Babu, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, and R Priya, Channel Mayor, inaugurated a Corbevax vaccination camp at a private school in the city, on Saturday.





"Since the drive commenced in the city, as many as 5,077 doses of Corbevax have been given to children. There are more than 2 lakh students in the city identified for Corbevax," Sekar Babu said.





He assured that sufficient stock of doses were available and government will take necessary measures to get additional doses from the central government.