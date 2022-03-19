Woman among six arrested in connection with prescription racket

Chennai :

Police seized 7,125 tablets, 9 cellphones, 2 laptops, 1 ipad, 3 bikes, cash Rs 4,41,300 from the suspect. The gang was dealing with prescription drugs by procuring it from pharma units in other states via courier and selling it online in Tamil Nadu against the regulations. Police said that the woman, Rajalakshmi alias Mitra, a graduate, was functioning as the brain behind the whole operation. Other arrested were identified as Kishore, Kishore Kumar, Pookundran, Gokulan and Muthupandi. Police stumbled upon the gang when they were enquiring two on a bike at Trustpuram in Kodambakkam on Thursday. The two were found in possession of scheduled drugs and further probe led to the arrest of other members of the gang and seizure of drugs, police said.