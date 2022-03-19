Rs 6.72 lakh cash seized from former EO of Thirumazhisai panchayat

Chennai :

The team seized the unaccounted cash during the raid at the residence of the former executive in Chitlapakkam. The lockers of official V Prema in two banks were also freezed by the DVAC Kancheepuram unit. Prema was accused of committing irregularities without following DTCP rules in granting approval to residential developers and thereby led to revenue loss to the government. A case was registered and a house search was conducted at her residence in Sharma Nagar in Chitlapakkam.