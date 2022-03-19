Anti-anthrax vaccination to resume in IIT Madras

Chennai :

“We are analyzing all possibilities of how the disease could have entered the campus as since inception we have not witnessed any such disease. The deer do not go out of campus. The dogs being carriers could be one of the reasons. And another reason could be due to consuming plastic waste because people around the campus throw garbage inside the campus,” said a senior official at IIT Madras.





All the handlers, including the wildlife personnel, near the carcass or who have handled the them will be put on a course of antibiotics by our hospital for the next 10 days, he added.





A nine-member team is monitoring the wildlife for any symptoms round the clock for immediate intervention and an antibiotic dosage is also being administered.





“Standard operating procedures are being followed in disposing of the carcass. The area where the carcass was found has been sanitized and cordoned off. We are going by the advice of the wildlife warden about safety measures on campus,” said the official.





The wildlife and animal husbandry authorities and Chennai Corporation are guiding the institute on protocols for such a notifiable disease. The management said that it is an emergency, but nothing to panic and informed that the animal husbandry department is on high alert.