HC recommends district-wise appellate tribunals for motor accidents

Chennai :

The bench comprising Justice PN Prakash and Justice Abdul Qudhdhose passed the direction on hearing suo-motu proceeding initiated by the Madras High Court on June 15, 2021.





“It was found that there were 2.25 lakh MCOPs pending and Rs 3,524 crore lying in FD receipts. About Rs 40 crore as accrued interest in deposits lying in MACTs, belonging to thousands of victims, over several decades,” the bench noted. The division bench also passed a slew of directions to deposit these funds to concerned beneficiaries.





The development comes in the background of a case in which a staff in MCAT in Pattukottai, Thanjavur district had misappropriated MCAT compensation to the tune of Rs 1.51 crore.





“Creation of an appellate claims tribunals may be fit and proper to take out MACTs from the present system, to form claims tribunals similar to consumer disputes commissions, to be manned by retried district judges,” the bench observed.





The matter has been adjourned to April 1, 2022.



