Renovate heritage temples properly, HC tells HR and CE

Chennai :

A division bench comprising Justice R Mahadevan and Justice PD Audikesavalu passed the direction on hearing a contempt petition filed by Rangarajan Narasimhan. He asked for action against the officers who failed to follow the orders of the High Court by means of protecting ancient temples.





“Thanumalayan Swamy Temple in Suchindram and Choleeswarar Temple in Namakkal are under the control of the HR&CE. As the HR&CE is whitewashing the Thanumalayan Swamy Temple, the ancient drawings and arts have disappeared. Also, in the Choleeswarar Temple, the stones in the temples are being damaged under the name of renovation. These acts are against the HC’s directions,” the petitioner argued.





On recording the submissions, the judges held that it is impossible to build temples like those constructed thousands of years ago. “We have the advanced technologies but it cannot match the ancient architectural styles. Therefore, the government has the responsibility to protect the ancient temple properly,” the judge noted.





The HR&CE submitted that it has been taking action against officials who are causing damages to the old temples. Recording all arguments, the bench adjourned the matter for a couple of weeks asking the petitioner to furnish photo and document evidence regarding his allegations.