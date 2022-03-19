Chennai cops seize 10 kg charas worth Rs 1.75 cr, two suspects arrested

Chennai :

A special team of Kilpauk police has arrested two men in possession of 10 kg charas - a resin derived from live marijuana plants and a highly potential drug - in the city. Police said that the accused, Vijayakumar of Red Hills and Alagu Raja from Sivaganga district, were arrested based on a tip-off. Investigation revealed that they had smuggled the drug from Kathmandu in Nepal, which was then trafficked to Colombo in Sri Lanka.





Cops approached the gang posing as customers on video call and showed them huge wads of cash. Soon, they received a 10 gm sample of the drug, which was confirmed as a rare hash.





Cops laid a trap and arrested two men, who are remanded in judicial custody. A hunt has been launched to find two others in this connection.



