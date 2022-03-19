Soon, police will shut origin of narco supply to city, says Commissioner

Chennai :

The Chennai city police commissioner on Friday said that the police will probe in all angles to identify the demand line in narcotics distribution to create more awareness about the abuse. They’ll also be making efforts to cut the narco supply chain from external sources to the city.





DGP Shankar Jiwal, Commissioner of Police, during an interaction with the media in connection with the recent seizure of meth and other drugs in the city, claimed that the police initiative — drive against drugs (DAD) — is yielding good results.





Since January, the city police had seized 581 kg of ganja and 10 kg of hash. So far, 109 cases have been registerred and 189 suspects arrested. He said that the police will be carrying out a survey along with other government agencies to find out where the demand is originating from.





“We’ll conduct more awareness programmes and deduction camps to reduce the demand so that the supply is hit,” he added. “We’ll be going behind the source of the supply chain.”



