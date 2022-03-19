Businessman arrested for money laundering seeks bail

Chennai :





Chennai based businessman, who was arrested for allegedly laundering Rs 564 crore, filed a bail petition before the Madras High Court on Thursday. Ahmed AR Buhari, the promoter of Coastal Energy Pvt Ltd (CEPL), was booked by the CBI and arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on money laundering charges. When the plea came before him, Justice G Jayachandran adjourned the case to March 21. The petitioner claimed that he was not involved in money laundering and asked the court to grant bail. On March 4, the ED had arrested him in a money laundering case of Rs 564.48 crore accumulated by selling poor quality coal to a PSUs at a higher rate.