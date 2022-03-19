‘Approach magistrate court to defreeze bank account’

Chennai :

If police freeze the bank account of a suspect in an ongoing investigation, it need not be revealed to the suspect. Making this observation, the Madras High Court directed Kiruthika Madan, wife of controversial YouTuber PUBG Madan alias Madankumar Manickam, to approach the concerned magistrate court to defreeze her account.





Justice M Nirmal Kumar passed the order on dismissing Kiruthika’s petition, who had sought direction to the Central Crime Branch and Axis Bank to defreeze her bank account that has Rs 1.01 crore.



