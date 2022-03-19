HC issues notice to OPS, EPS on plea challenging party posts

Chennai :

Justice P Velmurugan passed the direction on hearing the pleas moved by B Ramkumar Adityan and KC Suren Palanisamy.





The petitioners sought a direction to grant leave to sue the coordinator, joint-coordinators, deputy coordinators, in a representative capacity under Order 1 Rule 8 of Civil Procedure Code. They also wanted to quash a resolution that was passed in the AIADMK general body meeting held in September 2017 conferring all the powers of AIADMK to both coordinator and joint coordinator.





“The resolution disturbs the constitution of the party and also violated the privileges and the rights of the primary members of the party. Therefore, there is a continuous demand among party members to elect the general secretary by the primary members as said in Rule 20 (ii) of the bylaws of the AIADMK,” the petitioners submitted.





They also questioned the AIADMK party elections to elect the coordinator and joint coordinator. “All primary members like single leadership. They don’t like the present dual leadership. Lakhs of primary members wish to restore the original constitution/ the Rules and Regulation of the AIADMK led by MG Ramachandran,” the petitioners added.