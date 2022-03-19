MoU to be inked for Maduravoyal-Port elevated project

Chennai :

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Friday said a Memorandum of Understanding would be signed between the NHAI, state government, Navy and Chennai Port soon for implementing the Maduravoyal-Chennai Port Elevated Corridor project.





In his budget speech, Rajan said the government is committed to reviving and implementing the 20.6 km long double-decker elevated corridor at an estimated cost of Rs 5,770 crore. “A detailed project report is under preparation by the NHAI,” he said.





To decongest the Tiruvanmaiyur to Akkarai stretch of the East Coast Road (ECR), the State Highways department has allotted Rs 135 crore for widening the four-lane road to six-lane at Neelangarai, Injambakkam and Shollinganallur.





“To decongest the increasing traffic on the East Coast Road, it is necessary to widen the four-lane road up to Akkarai as a six-lane road. The sanction for widening the Tiruvanmiyur, Kottivakkam and Palavakkam stretches has already been granted,” he said, adding the bottlenecks in handing over the East Coast Road beyond Mamallapuram to NHAI have been addressed and the work of widening the road into a four-lane road will begin soon.





To prevent disruption of traffic owing to inundation of causeways during the monsoons, he said the Highways department would convert such causeways into high-level bridges by 2026 and Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated in this regard for the coming year.





Rajan said a detailed project report would be prepared for constructing a grade separator with elevated rotary at Kattupakkam junction which is the meeting point of arterial roads like Chennai-Chittoor-Bengaluru Road, Mount-Poonamallee-Avadi Road and Poonamallee-Kundrathur-Pallavaram Road. The grade separator will be constructed at Rs 322 crore. The Highway and Minor Ports department have been allocated Rs 18,218.91 crore.