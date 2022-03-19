Spl social media cells to keep tabs on fake news

Chennai :

The new ‘Special Social Media Centre’ will be established to prevent the increasing crimes resulting out of fake news, noted the TN Finance Minister during his budget presentation.





“The government is making serious efforts to curb violence against women and children and prevent drug abuse. To ensure effective policing of the Chennai sub-urban areas, the Chennai Police Commissionerate has been trifurcated and two new Commissionerates have been formed at Avadi and Tambaram. The police department has been provided with an allocation of Rs 10,285.22 crore. The government is taking steps to modernise the Fire and Rescue Services department as well,” the Minister said.