Bio-mining in Kodungaiyur gets Rs 5,500 crore push

Chennai :

According to the budget, the government will implement Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 (SBM-2.0) with the assistance from Union Government to ensure total sanitation including solid waste management.





“Rs 5,465 crore has been provided which includes the State share of Rs 2,169 crore. The project for bio-mining of legacy waste at Kodungaiyur will be taken up for implementation in the coming year,” it said.





Also, Rs 2,130 crore has been allocated for the Amrut scheme under which several projects for water supply and sewage management will be taken up with the financial assistance of the Union government, local bodies and multi-lateral funding agencies. The total fund outlay for Amrut 2.0 has been fixed at approximately Rs 13,000 crore.





Meanwhile, a special fund of Rs 60 crore will be provided to create basic infrastructure in the six newly formed corporations of Tambaram,





Kanchipuram, Kumbakonam, Karur, Cuddalore and Sivakasi at Rs 10 crore each. Further, for 28 newly created municipalities, Rs 2 crore each will be provided with a total allocation of Rs 56 crore.





Disaster early warning system





As the weather systems in the Regional Metrological Centre failed to warn the sudden downpour on December 31, an advanced early warning system with supercomputers, weather balloons, two weather radars, 100 automatic weather stations, 400 automatic rain gauges, and 11 automatic water level instruments will be set up at Rs 10 crore.