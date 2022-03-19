Chennai heaves a sigh of relief with funds for flood mitigation, Singara Chennai

Chennai :

“Based on the recommendations of an advisory committee, the CM had announced that the first phase of flood prevention worwks will be taken up at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore. An amount of Rs 500 crore has been allocated in this year’s budget,” it said.





The government also allocated Rs 1,000 crore under Kalaignar Nagarpura Membattu Thittam to fulfil basic needs in urban local bodies and Rs 500 crore under Singara Chennai 2.0. The government had allocated Rs 500 crore in the revised budget announced in August.





Further, Rs 1,875 crore has been allocated for the Smart Cities Programme.





The city will have a botanical garden at a cost of Rs 300 crore near Chennai in partnership with Kew Gardens of London. The state government announced that a detailed project report will be prepared.





The government has decided to remodel the Guindy Children’s Park at a cost of Rs 20 crore to set up a Children’s Nature Park which will house birds, butterflies, and animals, and a detailed project report will be prepared.





Sports in north Chennai





The budget statement has announced a state-of-the-art sporting facility and infrastructure in north Chennai as the region is renowned for sporting talent. “This facility will be established in Radhakrishnan Nagar with facilities for volleyball, badminton, basketball, boxing, kabaddi, indoor games, and a modern gymnasium at an initial estimated cost of Rs 10 crore,” it said.





The government will also develop 500 parks to create public recreational spaces and enhance the quality of life in urban areas.