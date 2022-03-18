Corpn issues notice to vacate 70 buildings in Royapuram

Chennai :

The Greater Chennai Corporation has issued notices to vacate and lock and seal notices more than 70 buildings in Royapuram zone in a day.





According to a Chennai Corporation official, notices to vacate have been issued to 50 persons, who are residing in violated buildings and lock and seal notices were served to 26 buildings, on Thursday.





The civic body has warned the owners of violated buildings of action.





Meanwhile, civic officials also issued notices to the owners of 410 buildings that encroach upon Ramapuram lake. "High Court has ordered to remove encroachments on the lake. Based on the order, notices have been served," the official added.