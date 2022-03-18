47-year-old kingpin of drug smuggling gang detained at Chennai airport

Chennai :

A 47-year-old kingpin of the drug smuggling group who was on the lookout by the NCB and CBI for the past year was detained in the Chennai airport on Thursday midnight.





The accused Yendamuri Gowri Skanda Kumar of Hyderabad is wanted by Narcotics Control Bureau and said to be a drug dealer. A year ago when the CBI and NCB were about to arrest him, Gowri Skanda Kumar managed to escape abroad. Following that the Additional Directors of the NCB and CBI issued LOC to all the airports across the country.





On Thursday at midnight, the immigration officials who were checking the documents of the passengers who arrived from Kuala Lumpur found that Gowri Skanda Kumar was wanted by the CBI and NCB. Soon, he was detained and was locked in the immigration room. The officials have informed the CBI and NCB in Delhi and soon he would be arrested and taken to Delhi.