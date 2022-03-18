Sibling duo kidnapped with 20 kg methamphetamine drug, men posing as 'cops' held

Chennai :

A gang of five men kidnapped a sibling duo with 20 kg methamphetamine drug posing as cops in Kodungaiyur on Wednesday and a special team of Washermenpet police arrested three men and rescued the victims.





The victims Ajaz (28) and Jawid (24) are sons of Alauddin, a drug dealer. After city police busted the gang smuggling methamphetamine from Ongole and peddling in the city, Alauddin who was in possession of 20 kg of MDMA went absconding fearing police arrest.





A gang who came to know about it decided to exploit the opportunity to mint money. On Wednesday, they posed as police and kidnapped Ajaz from his house in Kodungaiyur and Jawid, an MBA student, on his way to college.





They later called the siblings' mother and demanded Rs 40 lakh as ransom to release her sons.





A special team of Washermenpet police who came to know about it received a complaint from the victims' mother and launched a hunt for the suspects.









Ranjith; Balamurugan; Santhos





Since the SIM card the kidnappers used had been bought with fake credentials, police made the victims' mother speak to the kidnappers as if she was ready to pay the ransom.





Sub-inspector Vijay and team went to the spot dictated by the gang and secured one of the two accused. He was identified as Ranjith, a crime accused. The other person too was secured after a chase and was identified as Santhosh. Based on their inputs, police rushed to a dilapidated building in Kodungaiyur and rescued the sibling duo. The drug was also seized from the spot and one more person of the gang Balamurugan was also arrested.





Police said that the kidnap case was cracked within 24 hours and the accused were arrested. All three were remanded in judicial custody. Police said that Ranjith already has kidnap and arms case pending against him.





Police have launched a hunt for two more of the kidnap gang and Alauddin too since he is part of the MDMA pedaling network.