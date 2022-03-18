Woman attempts self-immolation at Secretariat, bid thwarted

Chennai :

The woman identified as Kausalya allegedly leased her apartment to one Sasikumar for Rs 10 lakh in 2021, but the latter allegedly registered it as a sale deed and cheated her and her husband Karthik.





The couple reportedly came to know about the alleged fraud a few months later, but local police refused to intervene citing the issue was civil in nature. Since then, there were clashes between Kausalya and Sasikumar families.





On February 28, Karthik reportedly barged into the house to take possession of it and the police control room was alerted.





Kausalya allegedly wanted the Chief Minister to intervene and attempted self-immolation at the Secretariat.





However, she was directed to Virugambakkam police station and police have reportedly received complaints from both sides to begin an investigation.