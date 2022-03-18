Homoeo doctor duped of Rs 8L by ‘Customs officer’

Chennai :

The victim Valli of Virugambakkam has been running a homoeopathy clinic in Puducherry, said police. Recently, she met a real estate broker named Selvakumar who informed her that a Customs department commissioner had been selling gold for cheaper rates. Tempted Valli agreed to meet the ‘Commissioner’ and was taken to a hotel in Virugambakkam a few days ago. A well-dressed man greeted her and allegedly told her that the gold he sells were seized at the airport and unaccounted for. He allegedly demanded Rs 8 lakh to get 2 kg of gold and she gave him the money. However, since their phone numbers remained switched off, Valli approached the police on Wednesday. Virugambakkam police have registered a case and detained Selvakumar for inquiry.



