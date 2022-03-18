Apomorphine for Parkinson’s now available in Chennai

Chennai :

Most studies on Parkinson’s disease in India show a prevalence of about 120 cases per one lakh population. Though the majority of patients are above 50 years of age, the incidence in the younger population is also on the rise. Doctors say the advanced D-mine apomorphine pumps and pens injections manufactured by German pharma major Ever Pharma are effective for Parkinson’s patients. These apomorphine-delivery devices, widely used in Europe, were recently launched at Westminster Hospital.





Dr Babu Narayanan, Medical Director at Celera Neuro Sciences said this is for the first time in India that advanced European apomorphine devices are available for Parkinson’s patients, who till now had only two options — oral pills for early stages and Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) surgery for advanced stages, which is expensive and not recommended for patients above 70. The D-mine pumps and pens fill this gap. They ensure much better outcomes for patients who haven’t achieved optimum benefits with available drugs or are suffering from side-effects of oral medications,” he said.





Parkinson’s patients need to take medications at timely intervals, which often leads to fluctuating levels of medication in their bodies and irregular benefits.





Dr Vinod Metta, Director of Movement Disorders - Parkinson’s Centre of Excellence at King’s College Hospital said Apomorphine therapy gives relief during off periods when medication, namely levodopa, is not working optimally. “As a result, patients start to develop symptoms like tremors, rigidity and anxiety. Several studies show 50 per cent daily off periods in patients. Apomorphine therapy delivered through a continuous-infusion pump reduces the requirement of levodopa and eliminates or substantially reduces the need for oral medication,” he said.