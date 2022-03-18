‘Appoint graduate teachers in Middle Schools’

Chennai :

In a representation to the Chennai Corporation, the federation pointed out that former chief minister M Karunanidhi appointed three graduate teachers for the middle schools in the city in 1999. “Based on this, the Chennai Corporation should also appoint three graduate teachers in the streams of science or mathematics, English and Tamil,” the representation said.





Office-bearers of the federation handed over the representation to Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi.





In some of the Chennai Corporation schools, sanitary workers have been appointed on a daily wage basis under the national urban livelihood mission (NULM). The Federation urged the civic body to appoint sanitary workers in all the schools run by the civic body so that the premises would be maintained clean.





Apart from these, the federation also demanded the Chennai Corporation to fix the pay of headmasters, who are recently promoted in Chennai Primary Schools and Chennai Middle Schools.





“Despite the High Court orders to fix the pay for headmasters, pays are not fixed for several years. The civic body should reintroduce supervisor posts in Chennai Corporation schools. Supervisor posts were the only promotion that several teachers could have,” the representation said.