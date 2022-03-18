Confined and ill-treated, 11 bonded labourers rescued from tree cutting unit

Chennai :

The official action followed a tip-off received by the Kancheepuram District Collector that workers are being confined as bonded labourers at a pine tree cutting unit in Mannur near Sriperumbudur. The district revenue officials, during the investigation, confirmed that three families are confined as bonded labourers there, including seven men, three women and an 11-year-old boy.





Following this, revenue officials led by RDO and police went to the pine tree cutting unit on Wednesday night and rescued Mariappan (26), Sanjeevi (29), Shanthi (22) and Chitra (25), all from Achurapakkam; Shankar (23) and Shanthi (20) of Maduranthagam; and Rajendran (31), Ezhumalai (29), Raji (32), Subramani (39) and an 11-year-old boy of Thiruvanamalai. Police said supervisor Velu managed to escape before the police surrounded the area.





The Revenue officials took all of the rescued to the Sriperumbudur taluk office for inquiry. The families told the officials that they came for the wood cutting job but were confined at the unit and treated as bonded labourers. They were allowed to take only a few hours of rest and were forced to work for 20 hours a day. Also, they were not provided with sufficient food or proper shelter to rest. Most of them had bruises on their palms and fingers due to hard labour.





The police and the revenue officials are searching for Velu, who is missing, while the rescued 11 people were sent to their native villages. Officials said that arrangements will be made so that the rescued can avail of all benefits under government schemes.