Post marathon hearings, Madras HC reserves orders

The first bench comprising Chief Justice MN Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy reserved orders on hearing the arguments by petitioners, Advocate General (AG) R Shunmugasundaram, Additional Advocate General (AAG) Amith Anand Tiwari for Directorate of Medical Education, Senior Counsel Kapil Sibal for the state government, and Senior Counsel P Wilson who appeared for the higher education department.





The petitioners submitted that the State is already providing 69 per cent reservation and the 7.5 per cent reservation is carved out from the remaining 31 per cent which should be earmarked for the general section. However, senior advocate Kapil Sibal countered the argument saying it is from the 69 per cent reservation. “The 7.5 per cent reservation is provided based on the government school students’ economical background, infrastructure, and social background. Therefore, it is necessary for uplifting the students from the marginalised sections,” the senior advocate submitted.





Sibal submitted that private school students have the luxury of attending coaching classes and the state government school students are not in a position to spend for coaching classes.





However, the CJ asked why can’t the government take steps to develop the infrastructure and quality of the government schools. The CJ further observed that the Centre had implemented a 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS).





Responding to this query, the AG submitted that the EWS has not been implemented in the State and will get instructions from the government on this matter.





Meanwhile, advocate Xavier Arulraj, appearing for the aided school students said the State has not considered the aided school students for this special reservation. “Even though the government schools and aided-schools are being funded by the state government, providing reservation merely for government school students is an injustice to aided-school students, ” Arulraj submitted.





The CJ asked whether Arulraj wants to challenge Justice P Kalaiyarasan committee’s report which recommended the special reservation. He further stated that any report which does not align with the legal provisions and Constitution will not bind the court. The bench reserved orders and adjourned without mentioning any date.