Cops visit schools, advise students to ‘spare’ buses

Chennai :

The students were advised not to travel on the footboard and not to board the bus on the run to avoid accidents. They were also detailed about the legal angle if they indulged in violence on the bus and clashed with the bus crew. “In minor incidents, we let off students with a warning. But if there are serious injuries in a clash, the students are being booked. It will spoil their job prospects both in the government and private sectors when they graduate out of college and make even getting a passport difficult. We explained this to the students,” said an official. The officers in the rank of assistant commissioners and inspectors were among those to visit the schools.





17-year-old girl suffers injuries as student throws stone at MTC bus





Meanwhile, a 17-year-old girl suffered injuries after a student hurled stones at an MTC bus since he was asked to get down by the bus crew for travelling on the footboard on Wednesday.





The incident happened around 8.30 am at the Tiruvanmiyur RTO traffic signal on the MTC bus (route No 109) plying between Kovalam and Parry’s Corner. Police said the student boarded the bus at the Kottivakkam bus stop and refused to get inside. When driver Mohan warned him, the student allegedly got down and hurled stones. A fellow girl student suffered minor injuries. Tiruvanmiyur police registered a case.





In another incident, Velachery police are probing into the incident of school students damaging the windshield of an MTC bus on Wednesday. Police said the students boarded the bus at the Saidapet court and created a ruckus. Near the Velachery check post bus stop, they damaged its windshield. The bus crew handed over a couple of students to Velachery police. Further investigation is on.