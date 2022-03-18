GCC asks cable TV operators, net providers to pay track rent

Chennai :

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has urged the cable TV operators and internet service providers to pay the rent for carrying the cables through streetlights and pending dues.





The release said that cable TV operators and internet service providers were allowed to carry their cables and optical fibre cables through the street lights poles in all the 15 zones of the civic body. The internet service providers have installed separate poles to carry their optical fibre cables as well.





He said the corporation’s electrical department has removed 74.60 km long cables of the cable TV and internet companies which were unused and for defaulting rent.





The information department has issued an order in January directing the civic bodies to stop collecting track rent for the optical fibre cables to encourage the firms and penetration of the high-speed internet service across the state.





Corporation officials said the information department GO would come into effect after the newly elected council ratifies it.