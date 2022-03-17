Two DMK MLAs appointed as CMDA members by TN govt

The members will be in the office for the three years from the date of appointment

State Housing and Urban Development Department has appointed two DMK MLAs as the members of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA).





As per a government order issued, March 17, S Sudharsanam, Madhavaram MLA and Thayagam Kavi, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar MLA will function as the members of the planning authority.





The members will be in the office for the three years from the date of appointment or issuance of fresh order.





Department Minister S Muthusamy and secretary Hitesh Kumar S Makwana are the present chairperson and vice chairperson while Anshul Mishra is members secretary of CMDA. Important decisions of the planning authority should be taken at the authority meeting held periodically.