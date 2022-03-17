103-year-old sexually assaults tenant's daughter, sentenced to 15 years in jail

Chennai :

A 103-year-old man who was arrested in 2018 in a Pocso case, when he was 99, was convicted of the crime after the trial and was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment on Thursday.





The victim, a 10-year-old girl then, was a tenant of the accused in Poonamallee and had been staying with her parents. The girl's mother lodged a complaint on July 7, 2018, stating that the accused sexually assaulted her daughter in a shed next to their building.





The incident came to light after the victim complained to her mother about the incident and a case was registered by Avadi all-women police station. The accused was arrested under Pocso Act and released from prison a month later.





The trial of the case concluded nearly after four years at the Mahila Court, Tiruvallur and the accused was convicted of the crime. He was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment (10 years rigorous and five years simple imprisonment) and slapped a fine of Rs 5,000. He was also ordered to pay Rs 45,000 to the victim as compensation.