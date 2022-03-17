Man tries to buy liquor with fake currency, detained in Guindy

Chennai :

A 37-year-old man who tried to change a fake note of Ra 200 at a Tasmac shop was handed over to police in the city.





J Ajaz of Triplicane, a house broker, bought alcohol at a Tasmac shop in Guindy and flashed a Rs 200 note to the staff in the counter.





However, the staff found out that the note was counterfeit and alerted the cops. Guindy police, on information, reached the spot and secured him. Ajaz reportedly told police that he reached Guindy by suburban train and changed the his Rs 500 note at a petty shop near the station. Further investigation is on.