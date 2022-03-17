Man stabbed to death by son for refusing to give money for liquor in Choolaimedu

Chennai :

The deceased, Selvam, of Veerapandi Nagar, was a daily wage labourer and the accused, Nithyanandam, was his younger son.





Police said that Nithyanandam, an AC mechanic, was addicted to liquor. While he often quarreled with parents. A fight broke out between Selvam and Nithyanandam on Wednesday night too since the latter allegedly demanded money to buy liquor.





In the melee, Nithyanandam allegedly stabbed Selvam with a kitchen knife and fled the spot.

Selvam was rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, but he died without responding on Thursday morning.





Choolaimedu police have registered a case and arrested Nithyanandam.