Around 2 lakh students identified for Corbevax in Chennai

Chennai :

The Greater Chennai Corporation has identified around 2 lakh students to administer Corbevax.





An official said that the Corbevax will be given to around 2 lakh school children between the age group of 12 and 14.





The civic body commenced administering Corbevax on Wednesday and on the first day, only 40 students received their first doses. "Vaccination of the children will be intensified from Thursday," the official added.





Like Covaxin and Covishield vaccines, Corbevax should given in two doses with a gap of 28 days between the doses.