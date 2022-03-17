Thu, Mar 17, 2022

Around 2 lakh students identified for Corbevax in Chennai

Published: Mar 17,202201:42 PM by DT Bureau

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

An official said that the Corbevax will be given to around 2 lakh school children between the age group of 12 and 14.

Vaccination minister launches vaccination camp in Chennaii
Vaccination minister launches vaccination camp in Chennaii
Chennai:
The Greater Chennai Corporation has identified around 2 lakh students to administer Corbevax.

An official said that the Corbevax will be given to around 2 lakh school children between the age group of 12 and 14.

The civic body commenced administering Corbevax on Wednesday and on the first day, only 40 students received their first doses. "Vaccination of the children will be intensified from Thursday," the official added.

Like Covaxin and Covishield vaccines, Corbevax should given in two doses with a gap of 28 days between the doses.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations