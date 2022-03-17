Chennai zones have active cases in single digits

Chennai :

According to Chennai Corporation data, Manali has only four active cases while Madhavaram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones have six active cases each. Tiruvottiyur has eight cases. Apart from this, Royapuram has only 10 active cases.





As of Wednesday morning, the city had only 327 active cases, which is the lowest since the outbreak. Teynampet has 45 active cases, which is the highest. None of the 15 zones has more than 50 active cases.





The present number of active cases is almost zero per cent when compared to the total number of cases reported since the outbreak. More than 7.41 lakh residents have been infected by the virus.





Meanwhile, the number of testing as well as the test positivity rate (TPR) is declining as the civic body tested only 4,508 samples on Monday of which only 33 were positive. This is 0.7 per cent TPR.





On the other hand, the civic body has stopped conducting fever camps in Chennai owing to the fall in new cases. The intensity of several enforcement measures like fining residents, who roam streets without face masks, and others have also been reduced.





Meanwhile, Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya, on Wednesday, felicitated nurses, assistant nurses, and Anganwadi workers, who administered the most number of polio vaccines to the children.