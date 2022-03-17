Three-storey complex gutted in Anna Nagar, none injured

Chennai :

Fire broke out at a three-storey commercial complex in a busy stretch of Anna Nagar on Wednesday afternoon, but none suffered injuries due to swift action by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel. The building on the fifth avenue housed a finance firm on the ground floor, an IT company on the first floor, two other private firms on the second and third floor and about 40 people were working there. Police suspect a short circuit at the IT firm might have led to the fire. Though the staff tried to put out the fire with extinguishers, it soon engulfed the entire building. At least 10 fire tenders from different stations rushed to the spot. While most of the staff members ran out of the building, six employees stuck on the third floor were rescued with a giant ladder. While the entire building was gutted, the fire was brought under control around 5 pm.



