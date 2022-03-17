Nigerian among 5 arrested for supplying Amphetamine in city

Chennai :

Based on the information that drugs are being supplied at a building in MKN Nagar, Alandur, police searched the spot and arrested Nandakumar (32) of Tiruchy, Thirulapathi (24) of Adambakkam and Vijay of Kanniyakumari and seized 56 grams of Amphetamine drug, 15 syringes and three mobile phones.





Later, based on the information given by them, police arrested Arun Pandian (30) of Kanniyakumari. Arun Pandian told the police that he used to get the drug from Ondra Augustin Jayson Sukudi (27) of Nigeria, who is staying in Bengaluru and delivers the drug on demand.





Police then made Arun Pandian order the drug and when Ondra Augustin came near Kathipara flyover on Wednesday arrested him and seized 60 grams of Apetamin, Rs 52,000 and two mobile phones. All five are remanded in judicial custody and further inquiry is on.



