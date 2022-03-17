Bethel Nagar waterbody case orders reserved

Chennai :

The first division bench comprising Chief Justice MN Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy reserved the orders on the sub-application filed by the residents’ welfare association in 2019.





The residents wanted to review the 2015 order of the Madras HC that directed the Kancheepuram Collector to remove all the encroachments on the marshland in Injambakkam.





Senior counsel NGR Prasad, appearing for Bethal Nagar residents, submitted that about 30,000 people will be affected if they are evicted from there. He further noted that they were approved by the government by providing electricity and other benefits.





IH Sekar, a public interest litigant, had filed the contempt petition with a prayer to initiate action against the District Collector and Revenue officials for not implementing the court order.





Recently, R Shunmugasundaram, AG, informed the court that about 2,983 residents of Bethel Nagar will get alternative housing facilities. After recording submissions from all sides, the judges reserved orders and adjourned the matter without mentioning any date.