Jewellery making unit’s manager flees with 1.4 kg gold

Chennai :

The victim H Jatin Kumar of Vepery, a wholesaler of gold jewellery, runs a firm called Precious Gold on NSC Bose Road and the accused Naba Kumar Shaw of Howrah has been a trusted employee of Jatin Kumar since he had been working for him for over three decades.





Naba Kumar Shaw, who was also the manager of the jewellery-making unit, went missing on March 10 and Jatin Kumar later found that the accused decamped with gold bars worth Rs 60 lakh.





Jatin Kumar contacted Naba Kumar’s family in West Bengal and since he did not reach home, a formal complaint was lodged at Esplanade police station. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.





Women duo escapes with 20 grams of gold





Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police launched a hunt for two women who escaped with gold bangles weighing about 20 grams from a jewellery shop in Perambur posing as customers. The incident was noticed after the women, who reached the shop on Sunday noon and made a female staff show golden bangles, left without buying anything.