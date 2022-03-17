Hunt on for group who attacked cops in bid to loot Tasmac shop

Chennai :

Police are searching for a gang that attacked cops and escaped in their bid to loot a Tasmac shop in Maduranthagam early Wednesday. Maduranthagam constables Sathish and Rajesh, who were on patrol at 3 am in Keelavakkam village, noticed a group trying to break the lock of the Tasmac shop in the village. Police said the gang started to flee on seeing the police and Sathish and Rajesh who chased them managed to catch one of them. Police sources said the gang, after confirming that only two policemen were chasing them, decided to fight and attacked them with knives and iron rods. Police said the constables were admitted to the Maduranthagam GH with cut injuries while efforts are on to identify the attackers with the help of CCTV footage and bike registration number. Police have seized the bikes and cutting machine the gang left near the shop.



