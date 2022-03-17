Woman’s death altered into murder case based on post-mortem report

Chennai :

Two weeks after a 48-year-old woman was found dead at a lake in Red Hills, police have altered the case of suspicious death into a murder since the post-mortem report revealed that she was strangulated to death. The deceased P Vijayalakshmi of Vengadamangalam was found floating in a lake in Red Hills on February 28 and police registered a case of suspicious death since preliminary inquiries led to the suspicion that she might have drowned in the lake while fishing. Her body was sent for post-mortem and the report confirmed that she was strangulated to death. The case now has been altered into a murder and a hunt has been launched for the suspects. Further investigation is on to ascertain the cause of the murder and whether she was sexually assaulted.



